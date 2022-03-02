The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will post $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

