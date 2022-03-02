The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $14.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

