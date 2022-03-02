The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

