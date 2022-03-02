The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.66. 132,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

