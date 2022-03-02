The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) EVP Sells $1,214,264.45 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,861. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

