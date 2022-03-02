The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will report $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

