The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The company has a market capitalization of $373.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

