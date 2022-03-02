The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.03

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.03 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.36). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,477,311 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.84).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company has a market capitalization of £692.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.03.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
