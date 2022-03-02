The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 366.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of The Shyft Group worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

