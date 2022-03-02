The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.23. The9 shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 251,207 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

