Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

NEM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. 10,779,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,939,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

