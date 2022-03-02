Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.33 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.33 ($0.22). Approximately 14,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 142,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

THX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Monday, February 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The stock has a market cap of £104.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

