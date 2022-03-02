Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THCP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

