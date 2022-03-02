thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.26 ($10.40) and traded as high as €9.63 ($10.82). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.60 ($10.79), with a volume of 10,802,598 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($18.26) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.89) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.99 ($15.72).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

