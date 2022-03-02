Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Down 1.3%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.50. 4,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

