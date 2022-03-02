Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 1.5%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.35. 6,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPLE. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

