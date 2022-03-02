Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $10,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.