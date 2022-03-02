Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TR opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.