TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $742.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

