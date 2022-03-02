Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

2/17/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$108.00 to C$110.50.

1/19/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TD traded up C$2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$101.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,948. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$78.02 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

