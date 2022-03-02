TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TACT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TACT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

