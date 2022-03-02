Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.62

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 1441713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

