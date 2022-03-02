Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 10.04% 21.01% 7.94%

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $12.78 billion 3.30 $1.28 billion $2.53 33.26

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 3 12 0 2.80

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.30%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $94.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Baxter International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats Treace Medical Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc. provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

