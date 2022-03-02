Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TIG opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 227.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

