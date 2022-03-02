Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TIG opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77.
In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
