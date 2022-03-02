Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE TCN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 612,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

