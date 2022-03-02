TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 295 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

