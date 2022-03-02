Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 461.2% from the January 31st total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

