Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading Up 3.3%

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.46. Approximately 3,219,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,832,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14.

Get Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.