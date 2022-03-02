TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.75. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 14,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

