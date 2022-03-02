Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,600 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Amundi bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

