Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 28,200 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Kforce worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Kforce by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

