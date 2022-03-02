Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.19 Million Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.16% of CTI BioPharma worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of CTIC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

