Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.59% of Precision Drilling worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.