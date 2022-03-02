Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,169 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Hecla Mining worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of HL opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

