Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.55% of Radius Health worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Radius Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

