Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.17% of EMCORE worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EMCORE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.