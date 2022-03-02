Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $541,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

