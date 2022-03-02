Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 52,600 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.53% of Perion Network worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

