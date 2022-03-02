Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

