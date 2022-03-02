Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,123,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,528,120 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.68% of McEwen Mining worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,468,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,685,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,135,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,766,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 790,582 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

