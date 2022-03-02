Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

