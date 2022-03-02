Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of SLR Investment worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $761.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

