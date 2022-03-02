Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.38 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 181.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEX opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock worth $2,915,873. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

