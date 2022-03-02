Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.