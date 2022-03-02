Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

