Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 220,242 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Rimini Street worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,402 shares of company stock worth $6,437,567. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $387.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

