Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.