Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.52% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

