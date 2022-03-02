Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 179,416 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.79% of PennantPark Investment worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.