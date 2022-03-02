Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 267,988 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,481 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 267,988 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

